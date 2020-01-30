Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,984. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.