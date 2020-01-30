Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.