Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 76,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

