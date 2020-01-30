Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $121.93.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.