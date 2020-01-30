Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in eBay were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 3,785,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.