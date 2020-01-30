Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

Shares of LFUS traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. 265,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.