Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.
Shares of LFUS traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. 265,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.
In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.