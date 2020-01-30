Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock remained flat at $$5.46 during trading on Wednesday. 1,640,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,264. The company has a market cap of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.