Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.