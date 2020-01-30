LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

