LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.
LifeVantage stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.