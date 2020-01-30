Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.37

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 21036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

