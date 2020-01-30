Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $130.37. 45,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,124. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.