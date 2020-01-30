Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 520,462 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

