Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,174. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

