Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 401.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

