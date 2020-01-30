Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 54,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. Gabelli began coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

