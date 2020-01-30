Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WNS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 5,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,646. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

