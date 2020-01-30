Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after purchasing an additional 177,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. 508,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

