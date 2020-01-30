Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,343 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $535.57. 19,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.82 and a 12-month high of $547.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.