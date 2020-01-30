Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR accounts for 1.0% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 59,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

