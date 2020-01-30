Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,309,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,267,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 941,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

