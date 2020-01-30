Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.54 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

