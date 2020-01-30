Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAWS. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 7,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

