Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

