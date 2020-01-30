Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.50.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.09.

LPI stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $438.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 815,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 504,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

