Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.97 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 301,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

