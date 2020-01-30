Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $111.35 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.