Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

LRCX opened at $298.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $316.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

