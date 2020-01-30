Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,121.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.95. 3,920,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $316.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average is $250.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.