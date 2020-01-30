Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,698. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 123.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

