Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.70

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 3614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRA. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $581.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kraton by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kraton by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kraton by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

