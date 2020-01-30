Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.99.

KOS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.