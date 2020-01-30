Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62, 3,825,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,634,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,307,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,042 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,519,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 128,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

