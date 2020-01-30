Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.88

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 4514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

