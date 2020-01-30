Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2,347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $144.58. 14,683,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

