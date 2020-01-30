Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $37.45. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 96,751 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $272,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

