Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

NYSE KNX opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

