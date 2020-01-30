KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,721,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,335,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.32. 383,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,845,062. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

