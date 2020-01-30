KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 9,145 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 4,479,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

