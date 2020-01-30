KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 318,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

