KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 392,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.