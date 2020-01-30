KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $142.69. 254,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,466. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

