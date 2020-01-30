KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.70. 2,790,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,007. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.48 and a 200-day moving average of $305.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

