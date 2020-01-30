KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 2,242,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

