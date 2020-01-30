KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 2.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of VRP remained flat at $$26.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

