KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

