KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $241.87. 332,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.