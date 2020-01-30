Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,071,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after buying an additional 129,897 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 564,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 16,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

