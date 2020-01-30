Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 233,602 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 419,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,637. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

