Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,233 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

