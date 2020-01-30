Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 12,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

